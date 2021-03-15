Techland: Dying Light 2 is "far from being in a dev hell"

You're watching Advertisements

Judging from the sidelines, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the Dying Light 2 development, a title many people suspects has ended up in 'development hell'. But, according to Techland, this isn't true at all.

On Twitter, they do admit they announced the game to early (E3 2018), but also says:

"Afaik the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell :P"

As we reported just before the weekend, Techland will re-reveal Dying Light 2 on Wednesday this week with a brand new trailer and some new information. You will of course be able to read all about it here at Gamereactor.