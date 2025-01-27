Techland celebrates 10 years of Dying Light with month-long event while teasing the future of Dying Light

HQ

Techland has been basking in the success of Dying Light for a while now, so much so that the series is now celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark this major milestone, the Polish developer has announced plans for an in-game event in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, an event that will last for a month and bring discounts and free in-game items.

The celebrations will kick off today and with it bring back the returning Hypermode activity for the week as well as double XP in-game. There will be special skins on offer from now until February 10, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human will even be 67% off for a while too.

The rest of the event will add new events on a weekly basis and some free rewards, with Week 2 bringing the Low Gravity mode, Week 3 adding Super-Crane, and Week 4 introducing Viral Rush. Week 4 will be a bigger one too as it will see the permanent launch of the Tower Raid and will even feature a new developer-hosted Light Up The Night stream that will likely shine a brighter spotlight on the planned content additions in-game for 2025.

Speaking about 2025, Techland has revealed the roadmap for the year and what that will include. We can expect a Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter update, each of which bring either seasonal events , new weapons and items, gameplay improvements, or quality-of-life enhancements. The big addition will be in the summer however, as The Beast spinoff game will also be making its arrival. You can see the full roadmap below.

To mark 10 years of Dying Light, Techland has shared a ton of statistics and analytics, including that it has amassed over 45 million players, and that the community has accounted for over 67 billion zombie kills and 1 billion total hours of playtime.

Looking to the future, Techland also sounded off with a little teaser referring to the future of Dying Light. Specifically, we're told: "At the same time we're celebrating the 10th anniversary of Dying Light, we are already hard at work on the next era of the franchise. Our recent major rebrand aims to establish the franchise as the ultimate zombie experience across all future projects."

Techland continues: "Our plans to grow the franchise don't stop at Dying Light: The Beast. We'll continue the series with multiple unannounced projects and will also go beyond video games with new board games, exclusive merchandise, original webcomic series and more on the horizon. Our goal is to bring the world of Dying Light to even more people."