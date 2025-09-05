Trump hosts tech giants at White House dinner without Musk

HQ

AI has become part of everyday conversation. Just last night, top executives from the largest United States tech firms gathered (here) at the White House to back an artificial intelligence education initiative led by First Lady Melania Trump. Leaders from Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, Apple, and others pledged resources to bring AI into schools and training programs, emphasizing their commitment to preparing the next generation for a digital future. The dinner with Donald and Melania Trump highlighted the industry's push to strengthen ties with the administration amid regulatory scrutiny and antitrust challenges. However, while the guest list included many of tech's biggest names, one notable absence was Elon Musk, a former Trump ally who parted ways with the president earlier this year. Do you miss seeing Trump and Musk together?