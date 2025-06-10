Tech and magic combine in the new trailer for Marvel's Ironheart

HQ

While she's not Iron Man's successor, Ironheart does share a lot of similarities with the former hero. Riri Williams likes to take machines apart, and is smart enough to put them back together, just better than they were originally. She designed her own suit, and wants to use it to protect people.

In the new trailer for Marvel's Ironheart, we see Williams begin her hero's journey proper, learning that she's going to have to take herself apart to find out who she really is. Not in a literal sense, of course, but she's basically going back to the drawing board.

From there, she appears to get her best ideas. Combining tech and magic looks like it's on the cards for Williams when Ironheart premieres, and she also makes her own Jarvis-like AI. Unlike Jarvis, though, this creation doesn't seem like she'll be taking on the butler role. Check out the trailer below:

Ironheart premieres on the 24th of June on Disney+