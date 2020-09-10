Teaser trailer revealed for Apple TV+'s Wolfwalkers

Apple TV+ has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new animated film that is heading to the platform. The film tells the story of a young hunter who, together with her father, goes to Ireland to get rid of packs of wolves. As it turns out, the girl discovers more than she could have expected, when Mebh from a mysterious tribe stands in her way.

Wolfwalkers will debut later this year. You can watch the teaser trailer above.