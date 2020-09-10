Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news

Teaser trailer revealed for Apple TV+'s Wolfwalkers

The animated film, which stars Sean Bean, will be arriving to the platform sometime later this year.

Apple TV+ has unveiled a teaser trailer for a new animated film that is heading to the platform. The film tells the story of a young hunter who, together with her father, goes to Ireland to get rid of packs of wolves. As it turns out, the girl discovers more than she could have expected, when Mebh from a mysterious tribe stands in her way.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Wolfwalkers will debut later this year. You can watch the teaser trailer above.



Loading next content