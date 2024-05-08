Teaser trailer for Wednesday: Season 2 reveals several new cast members

HQ

Things are finally starting to happen, because Netflix is proud to announce that filming of the second season of Wednesday has begun. Something that is trumpeted through a new teaser trailer where we are also offered a long list of names of the many participants.

In addition to Jenna Ortega, who of course reprises the role of the titular character, there are several new, interesting faces including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, and Christopher Lloyd.

Lloyd, who famously played Fester in the two Addams Family films from the 90s, is definitely a welcome return, although his role in the series will be limited to that of a guest actor. Either way, it will be exciting to see who he portrays in the new season of Wednesday.

You can check out the teaser trailer below.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Wednesday?