Teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out, with our first look at Galactus

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the first movie about the Marvel family in a decade, and the first one to be included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Marvel Studios, has shown its first trailer.

Matt Shakman, director of the Disney+ show WandaVision, is at the helm of this adaptation, with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebob Moss-Bachrach as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm and Ben Grimm, with Julia Garner, Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, and John Malkovich in the cast.

The teaser, barely 90 seconds in length, and with the theme song from Michael Giacchino, nevertheless gives us our first glimpse at the villain, Galactus. Who, unlike Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer from 2007, will actually look like Galactus... a giant menace over Manhattan, during the 1960s (it's a period movie, so it remains to be seen how it will fit into the MCU timeline).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut on July 25, 2025. Are you excited for Marvel's next cinematic phase?