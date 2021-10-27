Cookies

Teaser trailer for Lightyear gives us a look at the origin story for Pixar's Space Ranger

To infinity and beyond.

Buzz Lightyear has become a household name thanks to the success of the Toy Story movies over the years, but while we've come to recognise the character, the origin story behind the iconic Space Ranger has never really been explored.

Pixar is looking to correct this with an all-new animated film called Lightyear, a movie that will be landing in theatres next year telling the story of how Buzz became as well-recognised as he is, and how he came about his iconic suit and catchphrase.

We don't have an exact release date just yet, all that is mentioned is a release window of Summer 2022, with the poster mentioning 06:2022, which suggests a June release, but we do have a teaser trailer that gives us a glimpse as to what might be shown. Check it out below.

