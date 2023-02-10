Tears of the Kingdom will be the first first party to go on a 32GB cartridge on Switch

HQ

In the last Nintendo Direct we got to see some of the new features that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will offer, such as the use of Links' dark arm powers to obtain parts and combine them to create different types of vehicles to get around this fragmented version of Hyrule.

It's clear that the sequel to Breath of the Wild has been a long time coming for fans, and we're confident that it will deliver an adventure that lives up to expectations. And it looks like, at least from the storage space taken up by the game file, it will be even bigger than Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo has reported that the game's file size is 18.2GB, compared to the 14.4GB the file takes up on the Breath of the Wild cartridge. This doesn't necessarily mean we'll see a larger map, but perhaps the animations and effects are more complex and polished and require more memory.

In any case, one thing is clear: If this is confirmed to be the actual file size for Tears of the Kingdom, it would be too large to fit on the usual Nintendo Switch cartridges, which have a capacity of 16GB, and would have to use a 32GB cartridge. It's not the first time this has happened, but it's far from common. In fact, the pool of physical Switch titles that require this 32GB cartridge is very small, according to a listing on Reddit. There are a few more titles in Japan, but in the West they've only come to light because of their use in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle version.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would therefore be Nintendo's first first-party release to use this type of 32GB cartridge. We can't wait to see what secrets this new title holds, which will be released on 12 May. But until then, we'd better watch the latest trailer again.