Tears of Metal Early Access Preview: Highland Warriors

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The musou genre of video games is becoming increasingly popular. The idea of combining hack-and-slash action with immense battlefields, set pieces, and the player fitting into the equation as a hero the chaos revolves around, this is a premise we have seen used to great effect by Koei Tecmo in the Dynasty Warriors series. But it's also been translated into new frontiers, not least Nintendo's beloved The Legend of Zelda as part of the Hyrule Warriors series. The idea is the same, even if historic Asian soldiers are replaced by bokoblins. The point is, it's a rather established formula being used in musou games, and this is the basis developer Paper Cult built its action roguelite of Tears of Metal upon.

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This is essentially a Scottish version of a Dynasty Warriors game, as we find ourselves controlling one of a handful of highland warriors and then being thrust into intense wide-reaching battles against hordes and hordes of enemies. There is plenty of depth in the extended gameplay, but when it comes to the action on the battlefields, it largely revolves around hacking and slashing through threats using basic and heavy strikes, combos combining the two inputs together, blocks and parries, and also commands where you can order your allies to attack a certain way or launch powerful 'ultimate' attacks. Again, very traditional musou in many respects.

But here's the thing, I don't have many gripes with the familiarity because it works wonderfully in practice. It's an established and traditional setup, but one that continues to be effective and enjoyable, even if the mechanics and combat are a bit one-dimensional. At the end of the day, the idea here isn't to have Soulslike-levels of intricacy, but rather to enable the player to make an impact in a wider battle, and Tears of Metal's hack 'n' slash systems work more than well enough.

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The area where Tears of Metal does look to set itself apart from the competition is in the presentation. It's more stylised and artistic than the intentionally-grounded Dynasty Warriors, with an art direction more akin to Hyrule Warriors and even indie hits like Bloodroots (another Paper Cult game you absolutely should play). It feels authentic but there's a cartoonish degree to the world design and the enemies, something that particularly takes shape during boss battles when the caricatured playable characters meet equally memorable boss threats. I quite appreciate this design choice because it alleviates the brutality and gives it a more jovial theme, which is particularly necessary when considering the sheer blood you'll spill on a level-by-level basis.

But anyway, I mentioned "roguelite" earlier, so you may be wondering how this creeps into the equation? Tears of Metal stitches together its levels by having players work through a procedural map where you can choose which level to visit next assuming it's both forward but also connected to the prior region. You plot your own route through a map, choosing which encounters to face and which rewards you'll be eligible for, with the caveat being the more levels you visit, the higher the enemy threat level becomes, ultimately making future levels harder. All the way you gather upgrades to improve your combat efficiency and adjust how your hero plays, on top of resources to spend, some of which for upgrades during that current run but others as part of the permanent progression. And this is where the roguelike element takes shape, as if you die on a run, you're sent back to square one. Or rather square 1.2, as the permanent upgrades you can acquire will make your hero that teeny bit better each time, creating a cycle of starting a run, gathering resources, dying, spending resources, and repeating to enable you to advance a bit further through each respective map.

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I'm not a huge fan of roguelite progression these days (likely a by-product of how common it has become), but Paper Cult makes it work by giving the player a broad array of options to overcome. You can take the quickest way through a level in an attempt to progress the furthest, or stop at every place you possibly can to acquire as many spendable resources to play the long game. It's your choice and it means you don't quite feel as bogged down and struggling to get over a particular progression hurdle. Plus, the gameplay itself helps alleviate the roguelite demands further as in a level you simply feel like a reincarnation of Braveheart, chopping through invaders like butter, cheering and shouting all the way like a mad Celtic berserker.

So anyway, there's a broad array of player agency both in the gameplay but also how you go about choosing the right builds both during a run and through the permanent roguelite upgrades too. There are multiple characters to master, each of which play differently, several maps to conquer with unique and varying sub-levels to explore in between, and support for solo or cooperative play with three friends. All of this comes together to make for a game that stands out as unique and fresh, yet also impresses in regards to what Paper Cult is offering to kick off this Early Access journey. And this is something you can't forget: Tears of Metal has just launched in Early Access, meaning there are plenty of updates and enhancements planned down the line. Despite this, what we have here is a more complete game than various others on the market, a project combining a broad array of features and depth, all on top of a competent level of performance. Are there areas where improvement could be made? Without question, and not least including having voiced dialogue. But for a game you can snag for £20, you get a lot of bang for your buck on top of the promise of even more content and improvements down the line.

Seriously, Tears of Metal is a delight and if you enjoy hack-and-slash or musou gameplay, you'll enjoy your time with this too.