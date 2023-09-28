Teardown launches on PS5 and Xbox Series in November

HQ

Back in May, Tuxedo Labs announced that Teardown was coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series "later this year". Now we know when and that those playing on Sony's console will get it for "free".

Because today's trailer reveals that Teardown will make its way to PS5 and Xbox Series on the 15th of November. Not just that. Sony has also said the game will launch straight onto PlayStation Plus Extra, so you'll get it without paying anything else if you subscribe to that or Premium.

The developer have some great news for PC players as well: Teardown will get a lot more content in the coming months and year. All platform can expect a new campaign, new modes and more. You can see some of the stuff that awaits in the image at the bottom of this article.