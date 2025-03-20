Teardown expands with multiplayer

HQ

The Swedish-developed game Teardown, known for its advanced physics engine and incredible destruction, will soon be possible to enjoy with friends. Yes, multiplayer is coming to Teardown, finally. Tuxedo Labs, headed by Dennis Gustafsson, recently announced that they are working on implementing multiplayer support, which has previously only been available through mods.

The official multiplayer mode is expected to launch later this year for PC and later also for the console versions of the game. A recently released teaser video shows four players exploring the game's destructive environments together, and the plan is for players to be able to co-operate in the campaign, compete against each other, or simply explore and destroy in sandbox mode.