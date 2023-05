HQ

A month has gone since Square Enix and Luminous announced Forspoken's In Tanta We Trust expansion will launch fully on May 26, so it's time to get a peek at some of the stuff we'll go through when Frey suddenly finds herself back in the past.

This in the form of a gameplay trailer that shows how Frey learns some new kinds of magic and will be helped by Tanta Cinta both when fighting and exploring while trying to rid Athia of this evil once and for all.