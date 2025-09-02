Teams qualified and eliminated from EuroBasket 2025: Germany, Serbia, Greece...

HQ

EuroBasket 2025 is at the final stretch of the group stage. Halfway through Matchday 4, some teams have already secured their qualification to play-offs. Others has been eliminated (two teams in groups of six are eliminated). However, there are still some groups with everything still at stake.

EuroBasket play-offs begin this weekend, on Saturday september 6 (round of 16). Who will be there? These are the teams qualified as of the morning of Tuesday September 2:



Group A: Latvia, Serbia, Turkey



Group B: Finland, Germany, Lithuania



Group C: Greece



Group D: Poland



Currently, the only team eliminated is Czechia, from Group A. Estonia and Portugal will battle for qualification at Group A.

In Group B, things don't look too good for Great Britain, so the real fight will be between Montenegro and Sweden.

Groups C and D are more open, depending on the outcome of Today's matches. The winner of the Spain vs. Italy will qualify, but both could end up getting qualified today depending on the others. And the genocide state of Israel, after their surprise victory over France, can qualify this afternoon if they beat Belgium, which, alongside Iceland, sound like the more likely losers of Group D.

Tuesday, September 2 matches:

Group C



Greece vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - 14:00 CET



Cyprus vs Georgia - 17:15 CET



Italy vs Spain - 20:30 CET



Group D



Belgium vs Israel - 14:00 CET



Iceland vs Slovenia - 17:00 CET



France vs Poland - 20:30 CET

