Teams confirmed qualified and eliminated from Club World Cup

HQ

Club World Cup has completed the first two matchdays, and there are already some teams confirmed qualified and eliminated. Two teams from each group pass to the next round, and four of them have already secured their place at the round of 16, while seven have already been eliminated.

As of Monday, June 23, before Matchday 3 begins, these are the clubs qualified for round of 16:



Bayern Munich



CR Flamengo (confirmed group leader)



Juventus FC



Manchester City



And these are the clubs confirmed eliminated from Club World Cup, with no chances:



Al Ain FC



Auckland City FC



Los Angeles Football Club



CF Pachuca



Ulsan HD



Urawa Red Diamonds



Wydad AC



Club World Cup standings after matchday 2

Most of the teams still need to know if they will qualify, and which order, which determines pairings for the round of 16. In case of a draw, goal average is not as important as it used to be in other competitions, as tie-breakers are applied cocerning only the teams in question that are tied, starting with the greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned, followed by the goal difference from the matches of those teams, and finally the greatest number of goals scored in all group matches between the teams concerned.

Group A



Palmeiras: 4 (GA 2)



Inter Miami: 4 (GA 1)



Porto: 1 (GA -1)



Al-Ahly: 1 (GA -2)



Group B



Botafogo: 6 (GA 2)



PSG: 3 (GA 3)



Atlético Madrid: 3 (GA -2)



Seattle Sounders: 0 (GA -3)



Group C



Bayern: 6 (GA 11)



Benfica: 4 (GA 6)



Boca Juniors: 1 (GA -1)



Auckland City: 0 (GA -16)



Group D



Flamengo: 6 (GA 4)



Chelsea: 3 (GA 0)



LAFC: 3 (GA -1)



ES Tunis: 0 (GA -3)



Group E



River Plate: 4 (GA 2)



Inter: 4 (GA 1)



Monterrey: 2 (GA 0)



Urawa Reds: 0 (GA -3)



Group F



Fluminense: 4 (GA 2)



Borussia Dortmund: 4 (GA 1)



Mamelodi Sundowns: 3 (GA 0)



Ulsan Hyundai: 0 (GA -3)



Group G



Juventus: 6 (GA 8)



Manchester City: 6 (GA 8)



Wydad AC: 0 (GA -5)



Al Ain: 0 (GA -11)



Group H

