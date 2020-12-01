TeamGroup to launch Elite series RAM with DDR5 in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

TeamGroup is launching Elite series RAM with DDR5 capability in 2021. According to a short press release, the kit will come with 16 GB modules, 4800 Mhz, 1.1v, with a transfer speed of up to 5200 Mbps, making it 1.6x faster than DDR4, with a 10% power decrease.

The Error Correction Code is no longer on a chip, but is directly on the die, with a single-bit self-error correction. This will prove especially useful for AI and big data applications.

The release will happen in coordination with AMD and Intel, and is expected to be Q3 of 2021. This will mark the first DDR5 RAM to hit the market - as for now.