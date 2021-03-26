TeamGroup has started sending out overlockable DDR5 memory

You're watching Advertisements

TEAMGROUP has been developing next-gen DDR5 memory for some time, and have via a press release, has revealed that after completing validation tests for DDR5 U-DIMM and SO-DIMM in collaboration of major motherboard manufacturers, TEAMGROUP's T-FORCE brand has created DDR5 overclocking memory and started sending samples ASUS, ASRock, MSI, and GIGABYTE for collaborative testing of the overclocking capability.

"Consumers can expect TEAMGROUP's products to be fully compatible with motherboards from the four major manufacturers when the DDR5 generation arrives.

The DDR5 overclocking memory has greater room for voltage adjustment, due to its upgraded power management IC. This PMIC can support high frequency overclocking with voltage over 2.6V. In previous generations, voltage conversion was controlled by the motherboard. With DDR5, components were moved to the memory, enabling the module to handle the voltage conversion, which not only reduces voltage wear but also reduces noise generation. This allows significantly increased room for overclocking compared to the past, and more powerful computing processing."