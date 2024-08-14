Teamfight Tactics launches new PvE mode: Tocker's Trials

HQ

Teamfight Tactics (TFT), Riot Games' chess-style strategy game, has made official the launch of a new PvE game mode called Tocker's Trials. This new challenge, which debuts on 27 August 2024 as part of the Teamfight Tactics: Magic 'N Mayhem update, will allow players to take on a series of solo challenges.

Tocker's Trials will be an experimental single-player experience and will be available until 24 September 2024. Players will face 30 rounds with 6 bosses and will have 3 lives (just like the jumping plumber!) to complete the challenge. The game mechanics will remain similar to normal TFT games, except that amulets will not be present in this mode.

During this period, players will be able to accumulate points based on their performance in each round and compare their scores with other players. After beating the normal mode, the chaotic mode will be unlocked, which promises an even more challenging experience.

TFT: Tocker's Trials will be available globally from August 27 until September 24 2024.