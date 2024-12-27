Teamfight Tactics developers went to great lengths to keep Arcane Season 2 spoilers under wraps

HQ

The developers of Teamfight Tactics had a front-row seat to the making of Arcane Season 2, but they were also given a monumental task: keeping the story under wraps. In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Julien Camaraza, a designer for the game, revealed that the team received the scripts for the second season of Arcane two years ago. However, they only gained access to early, unfinished versions of the episodes, some of which were missing vital elements like character hair, leaving the characters bald in some scenes. Despite the incomplete footage, the team was tasked with ensuring no spoilers made it to the public.

To keep everything under control, the developers were forced to use codenames for characters and were prohibited from speaking their real names, a move that added another layer of difficulty to the process. According to Camaraza, the team knew how crucial it was to keep the secrets intact, especially considering how impactful Arcane had become as a major video game adaptation. The experience was nerve-wracking, but the hard work paid off—Arcane Season 2 launched without a single leak.

Were you worried about spoilers before the second season of Arcane was released, or did you trust the creators to keep it under wraps?