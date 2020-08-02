Cookies

news
Tera

Team-based brawler Tera: Battle Arena to release this autumn

En Masse Entertainment revealed that it will be adding a brand-new team-based brawler mode to the Tera client for free later this year.

Bluehole Studio and publisher En Masse Entertainment recently revealed team-based brawler Tera: Battle Arena which will be released onto the Tera game client for free later this year. The 'mode' will feature heroes "drawn from the past, present, and future history" of the popular MMORPG. Players will also get to familiarise themselves with the character-specific skills and abilities inspired by those of the MMO.

Those wishing to customise their heroes will be able to do this as well via runes and cosmetics.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Tera

