Skinwalker

Team17 takes on horror genre by publishing Sismo Games' atmospheric Skinwalker

The pixel title will be coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

During the Galaxies Autumn Showcase 2025, developer Sismo Games made an appearance to present its upcoming horror game Skinwalker.

Skinwalker

Set to be published by Team17, the game is regarded as an atmospheric title that even offers survival mechanics, and judging by the announcement trailer, we can expect a story where players will take on the role of a human that can change into a bloodthirsty and violent monster that wreaks havoc on the world.

Skinwalker will eventually launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, and as of the moment, all that we know is that the game will debut in 2026. We do have a trailer to gawk at that you can see below, as well as some interesting screenshots too.

SkinwalkerSkinwalker
SkinwalkerSkinwalker
SkinwalkerSkinwalker

