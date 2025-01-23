Team17 rebranded to everplay group

HQ

Team17, the publisher behind some favourite indie titles including Overcooked and its sequel, Dredge, Blasphemous, and the upcoming Golf With Your Friends 2 among countless other titles, is going by a different name. From now on, Team17 has been rebranded as everplay group plc.

This change in name is to reflect the publisher and developer's evolution as a business, according to a press release. The new name "provides the Group with a name that reflects its purpose to never stop playing, as well as its creative drive to deliver a lifetime of play."

This rebrand only affects the name, as it is outlined that Team17 will continue to publish and develop games with its own brand identity, and the same applies to other divisions astragon entertainment and StoryToys.

Steve Bell, CEO of everplay, said the following in a statement:

"I am excited to be unveiling our new Group brand today, which we believe better represents our business which has evolved greatly since the IPO and reflects our DNA to never stop playing. This rebrand not only creates an ideal backdrop to foster greater cross-collaboration internally but also reflects our aspirations to expand our reach across complementary sectors within the broader indie market."

Rest assured, then, Team17 isn't going anywhere, we'll just be calling the entire group something different now. In everplay's new site, you can see clearly how the different divisions have been established, which can add some extra clarity if needed.