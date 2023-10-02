Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Team17 faces restructuring, job losses and possible departure of CEO

The publisher of Blasphemous and the Worms series is facing more cuts, this time to the quality control team.

We seem to have nothing but bad news for workers in the video game industry lately. After the aalmost 900 layoffs at Epic Games and Sega's Creative Assembly last week, today we have to face cuts at Team17, the well-known publisher of titles such as the two Blasphemous titles and the Worms series, among many others.

According to Eurogamer, the publisher has announced in an internal statement a restructuring that would affect the entire QA team (around 50 employees), and that the company's current CEO, Michael Pattison, is also likely to leave the company soon. Although Team17 has not issued an official statement, sources indicate that the main cause is the outsourcing of the QA team.

This would be the second time in 2023 that Team17 has made job cuts, with layoffs also affecting the internal development divisions last March.

