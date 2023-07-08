Team17 Digital to publish Lichthund's next title

HQ

Team17 has announced that it has signed a publishing deal with the developer Lichthund, the creator of Lichtspeer. Specifically, it's Team17 Digital who will be working with the Polish studio to publish its next project, an unannounced game that "strongly adheres to both companies' idiosyncratic heritages" and will be debuting on PC and consoles.

There's no mention of any further details relating to the project just yet, but we are told by Team17 Digital CEO Michael Pattinson that this game "promises to be as unique as [Lichthund's] debut release".

Lichthund's CEO also shared a brief teaser about the game, adding, "we are committed to raising the bar in terms of production values and creating a game that will captivate and immerse players in a new and exciting experience. Having poured our hearts and souls into the development process, we can't wait to talk more about the game."

There is no word as of yet when we'll be hearing more about this upcoming project from Lichthund.