Team17 Co-Founder Martyn Brown Passes Away at 57

Martyn Brown, co-founder of the British video game company Team17, has passed away at the age of 57. In 1990, Brown played a pivotal role in establishing Team17 through the merger of 17-Bit Software and Swedish developer Team 7, collaborating with industry figures such as Michael Robinson, Debbie Bestwick, Andreas Tadic, Rico Holmes, and Peter Tuleby. Under his leadership, Team17 developed several notable Amiga titles, including Alien Breed, Body Blows, Superfrog, and Project X.

The company's most renowned creation during this period was Worms, a franchise that gained significant popularity and became synonymous with Team17's success.

In 2010, Debbie Bestwick led a management buyout, after which Brown departed from Team17 in 2011 to join Double Eleven. Earlier this year, Brown shared on LinkedIn that he had been made redundant from a Singapore-based developer, reflecting on the challenging times facing the gaming industry, particularly regarding diminished positivity and funding. In November, he was honored with the Games Legend award at the Games Republic Awards but was unable to attend the event.

Brown's contributions to the gaming industry, especially through his work at Team17, have left an indelible mark, influencing game development and inspiring countless players and developers alike. His passing is a significant loss to the gaming community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.