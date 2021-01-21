Team17 acquires Golf With Your Friends for £12 million

You're watching Advertisements

It has been reported by GamesIndustry.biz that Team17 has acquired Golf With Your Friends for £12 million. The title that is developed by Blacklight Interactive is already published by Team17, but this will see the game supported better than ever before.

As for the financials of this deal, £9 million will be initially paid, with the further £3 million following within 12 months.

According to the report, Team17 hopes to "create additional opportunities to extend the life cycle of the existing game." It is also stated that this means further future DLCs, with the potential for a sequel to be explored.

Team17's CEO Debbie Bestwick spoke about the acquisition, saying: "GWYF is the type of IP we believe is right for ownership, it is successful and proven but still at the start of its journey. The team at Blacklight Interactive can be assured that we will take great care of this amazing IP."

