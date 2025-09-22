Team World defeats Team Europe at Laver Cup in San Francisco

HQ

Team World is on a roll lately at Laver Cup: they won for the first time in 2022, and with the exception of 2024, they've won every time since, including the 2025 edition in San Francisco, where Team World, led by Andre Agassi, defeated Team Europe, led by Yannick Noah. The result was 15-9, meaning that Team World won seven matches and Team Europe won five, but Team World won all four matches on Saturday, which awarded 2 points, and two matches on Sunday, that awarded three points.

American player Taylor Fritz was the hero of Team World, beating higher ranked players Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) and Alexander Zverev (Germany). Australian Alex de Miñaur also defeated Zverev and Jakub Mensik (Czechia), whie Argentinian Francisco Cerúndolo defeated Danish Holger Rune.

This tournament means that Alcaraz lost his first match since the Wimbledon final, but it won't matter for the ATP rankings. Many dismiss this tournament as an exhibition one, despite being sanctioned by ATP, as it doesn't count for any individuals or doubles rankings, nor the countries they represent.

The concept of "World vs. Europe" has been copied from Golf's Ryder Cup, and more often than not, is just an excuse to do cool and rarely seen teamups, like Alcaraz and Ruud in doubles (who defeated the Americans Alex Michelsen and Reilly Opelka), as well as bringing former tennis legends to the spotlight. Previous edition saw John McEnroe face Bjron Borg as captains of the teams, and this edition brought back former World No. 1 Andre Agassi, who won eight Grand Slam titles between 1995 and 2003.