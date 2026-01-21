esports
League of Legends
Team Vitality unveils its women's League of Legends team for the 2026 season
A new era of the Rising Bees is set to commence.
The French Team Vitality has just presented the latest iteration of its women's League of Legends roster known as the Rising Bees. Spanning five players, the squad will be competing in the new Game Changers circuit for League of Legends, while officially debuting at the LFL Invitational soon too.
As per the roster that makes up this team, the signed players include:
- Mimi "Owpi" Effraimidi
- Chara "Delicate" Giannopoulou
- Rym "rym" Salloum
- Charlotte "Cosmïc" Tranquillin
- Natascha "Honda CBR 500 R" Latzel
The coaching staff that will be supporting this team has also been confirmed to be the following:
- Andrija "Klowny" Jovanović as the head coach
- Arturo "Godlaik" Pavon as the assistant coach
- Tamara "Peaxy" Murcia Peaxy as the team manager and ambassador
How do you think this era of the Rising Bees will fare?