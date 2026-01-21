Team Vitality unveils its women's League of Legends team for the 2026 season

HQ

The French Team Vitality has just presented the latest iteration of its women's League of Legends roster known as the Rising Bees. Spanning five players, the squad will be competing in the new Game Changers circuit for League of Legends, while officially debuting at the LFL Invitational soon too.

As per the roster that makes up this team, the signed players include:



Mimi "Owpi" Effraimidi



Chara "Delicate" Giannopoulou



Rym "rym" Salloum



Charlotte "Cosmïc" Tranquillin



Natascha "Honda CBR 500 R" Latzel



The coaching staff that will be supporting this team has also been confirmed to be the following:



Andrija "Klowny" Jovanović as the head coach



Arturo "Godlaik" Pavon as the assistant coach



Tamara "Peaxy" Murcia Peaxy as the team manager and ambassador



