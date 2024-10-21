Team Vitality makes slate of changes to its Valorant team

HQ

Team Vitality is looking to capitalise on the steadier Valorant Champions Tour off-season by making a few different team changes. The French organisation has decided to part ways with a player and two coaches and in the meantime sign a replacement player.

Specifically, it's Emil "runneR" Trajkovski who has departed the active line-up, and as for the coaches, both Harry "Gorilla" Mepham and Laike "temoc" Lewis have been released. Felipe "Less" Basso has been signed as the replacement for the active line-up.

While Team Vitality currently has enough players to field a complete roster, it is in need of new coaches as it doesn't have any coaches on its team as of the moment.