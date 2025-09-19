Team Vitality locks in EA Sports FC collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain

HQ

When it comes to French club football in the modern day, there is really only one name worth knowing: Paris Saint-Germain. Similarly, when it comes to French esports, Team Vitality is the biggest name of the bunch, which is why it feels somewhat natural that the pair would collaborate to form an EA Sports FC Pro team.

Set to be known as PSG.Vitality, the team will be composed of young French talent, namely returning Team Vitality players Ilian Bouchi and Brice Mason, plus veteran PSG Esports star Johann "Maniika" Simon, who will serve as the coach and manager of this team.

As for when we can expect to first see PSG.Vitality in action, the club will be competing in the EA Sports FC Pro Open from September 22, with the ultimate goal of climbing and progressing to the top of the competitive scene. The aim will also be to snag the eLigue 1 title and to then compete in the eChampions League as well. The team will be based at the PSG Studio esports hub, where they will get access to a facility equipped with the latest hardware and tools.