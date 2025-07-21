Team Vitality lifts the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2025 trophy at the Esports World Cup

HQ

Of the four tournaments that concluded over the weekend at the Esports World Cup, only one was an all-women's event. That was the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2025, and it saw 16 of the best teams in the world heading to Riyadh to battle over a $500,000 prize pool. With that event in the books, we now have a winner to spotlight.

Following dominating the playoffs bracket and smashing grand final opponent Gaimin Gladiators 4-0, Team Vitality has been dubbed champion, being presented the trophy and $160,000 worth of the prize money.

Team Vitality actually had a flawless tournament, never once losing a map over the entire event and proving to be the unequivocal squad to beat. It's perhaps no surprise then that the tournament MVP was handed to Team Vitality's Cindy "Cinny" Siswanto too.

This result also sees Team Vitality handed 1,000 Club Points too, which it will use to its advantage in the Club Championship.