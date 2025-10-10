Team Vitality extends Tekken 8 pro Jeondding through 2030

HQ

Following his appearance at the Esports World Cup in the summer and representing Team Vitality and leading the squad to a semi-final, the French team has now announced that it is locking down South Korean Tekken 8 player Jeon "Jeondding" Sang-hyun for the foreseeable future.

It's confirmed that an extension has been arranged, a whopper at that as it ties Jeondding to the organisation through 2030. Speaking about this, Team Vitality's corporate director of global esports, Danny Engels, explained:

"Securing such a long-term commitment in esports is something truly special, and it speaks volumes about the absolute trust we have in Jeondding, both as a player and as a person. His attitude, dedication, and the way he embodies the DNA of Team Vitality make this partnership feel natural and inspiring. We're thrilled to continue building this journey together and excited to see all the milestones he will achieve with us in the years ahead."

Jeondding will next represent Team Vitality this weekend as part of Evo France, which is happening in Nice between October 10-12.