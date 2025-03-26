Team Vitality extends partnership with ASUS ROG

HQ

The French Team Vitality has announced a partnership extension with ASUS' gaming division, Republic of Gamers (ROG). The deal will see the pair continuing to work together, but will now also see ROG dubbed the official PC partner of Team Vitality's Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant rosters.

The deal will see Team Vitality's players equipped with the latest ROG hardware, including ROG Strix 2025 laptops, Desktop G700 2025s, and even ROG Ally X handheld PC systems.

Speaking about this partnership expansion, Team Vitality's CEO Nicolas Maurer stated: "We are delighted that our partnership with ASUS ROG is taken to the next level. It's a sign of confidence in the performance of our teams and the visibility of our club on the international stage. Thanks to this cutting-edge equipment, our players will now benefit from technology that matches our ambitions."

The partnership will also expand to include a slate of exclusive content collaborations, including in videos designed for YouTube.