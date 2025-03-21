Team Vitality extends its partnership with Philips Evnia until 2027

HQ

Team Vitality and Philips' Evnia brand have been partners for some time now, and this won't be changing for the foreseeable future either. The pair have come to an agreement that will see the deal extended until 2027, meaning Evnia will continue to support Team Vitality's teams and players with the latest monitors until that date.

Speaking about this deal, Team Vitality CEO Nicolas Maurer has stated: "We are delighted to continue this adventure with Philips Evnia, a partner who shares our ambition to push back the frontiers of gaming. This renewal marks an important milestone in our shared vision of making gaming an enriching, inclusive experience at the cutting edge of innovation. Together, we will continue to inspire the community and redefine the standards of our industry."

The deal will also include a slate of exclusive content opportunities and challenges that will include Team Vitality's biggest names and players. The aim of the extension will also be to "transform the perception of gaming," by showing how it can be further integrated into the daily lives of fans.