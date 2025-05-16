Team Vitality expands with acquisition of Bigetron Esports

HQ

The French Team Vitality has announced a big acquisition deal that will see the Indonesian Bigetron Esports being absorbed and becoming part of the Team Vitality family. The move comes as Team Vitality looks to strengthen and secure its place in the world of mobile gaming esports and the Southeast Asian region, something that Bigetron has plenty of experience with.

This acquisition will see Bigetron rebranding to be known as Bigetron by Vitality, with the Indonesian organisation's CEO, Edwin Chia, set to now work hand-in-hand with Vitality's CEO, Nicolas Maurer, and corporate director of global operations, Danny Engels, to lead Vitality's mobile gaming division.

The deal will also see Bigetron's various teams and players becoming Vitality members, including the men's and women's Mobile Legends Bang Bang team, the PUBG Mobile squad, the Free Fire roster, and the Honor of Kings members too. There are even a host of regional ambassadors and influencers that are making the leap to Vitality as well here.

Speaking about the acquisition and what this means for the future of Team Vitality, Maurer stated: "As the popularity of mobile gaming continues to soar, particularly with younger generations growing up on mobile games, Team Vitality is proud to support shaping the long-term future of mobile gaming esports together with the Bigetron leadership team. This acquisition marks an important step in our internationalisation as well as becoming the best gaming organization in the world."

This move has also been completed to ensure that Vitality and Bigetron have the necessary teams and players to make a dent in the Club Cup at the Esports World Cup over the summer.