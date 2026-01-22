Team Vitality enters Age of Empires II esports with newly signed roster

HQ

We don't often report on the events of Age of Empires esports, most notably because it has one of the more subtle competitive divisions. Still, when a titan decides to join the fold, it shows that we should be looking to change that.

The French Team Vitality has announced that it has joined the Age of Empires II competitive circuit, all with the signing of a new roster that spans three players. As for who these three individuals are, you can see the roster below.



Hamzah "Hera" El-Baher



Kai "Liereyy" Kallinger



Hernán "Hearttt" Pizarro



These players will be representing Team Vitality rather soon as part of the Red Bull Wololo 2026: Londinium event, which occurs at the start of April, and as for what the French team hopes to achieve with these stars, Danny Engels, corporate director of global operations at Team Vitality explains the following.

"At Team Vitality, our expansion is always driven by a certain ambition: to compete for and win World Championships in the world's most iconic games. Age of Empires and our new superstar lineup align perfectly with that vision. The RTS genre laid the foundation for the modern esports industry and paved the way for the massive success we enjoy today in titles like Counter-Strike. We have been incredibly impressed by the publisher's long-term commitment to this ecosystem and the passion of a dedicated community that has kept this legacy alive for decades. We are honored to be part of this history and can't wait to welcome AoE fans into the Vitality Hive."