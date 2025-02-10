Team Vitality crowned Valorant Champions Tour: EMEA Kickoff victor

HQ

The first tournament for the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour season is in the books. After a busy start to the year, the Kickoff events around the world have all come to a close, and over the past weekend, that included the EMEA division.

The grand finale took place yesterday and saw Team Vitality facing off with Team Liquid. After a gruelling and competitive set that went the distance, Team Vitality came out on top and lifted the trophy and headed home with a direct invite to Masters Bangkok, a tournament that Team Liquid will also attend too.

As per the victors elsewhere around the world, G2 Esports won the Americas tournament, with Sentinels coming in second, EDward Gaming topped China, with Trace Esports as a runner-up, and lastly, DRX won in the Pacific domain, placing ahead of T1.

Masters Bangkok will kick off in 10 days and with it will see eight of the best teams from around the world (the top two from each regional Kickoff tournament) present and looking to stamp their claim on the trophy, the lion's share of the $500,000 prize pool, and slate of VCT Points that will come in handy for earning a spot at the Champions event at the end of the season.