Team Vitality crowned IEM Krakow 2026 champions, now 1 trophy away from a back-to-back ESL Grand Slam

The first Intel Extreme Masters event of the 2026 season is in the books. Over the weekend, the playoff bracket for IEM Krakow came to a close, and with this being said, we now have a victor to spotlight.

After overcoming Furia in the grand final in a convincing 3-1 fashion, the French Team Vitality has lifted yet another trophy, claiming the inaugural IEM title of the season.

This result is a big one for the team, not just because $400,000 in prize money is heading their direction, but because it also now means they are simply one ESL trophy victory away from winning another ESL Grand Slam, a feat that would make them back-to-back Grand Slam champions. For reference, a Grand Slam happens when one team wins four ESL events in the space of ten total events, and after five, Team Vitality has three trophies to its name, these being IEM Dallas 2025, ESL Pro League Season 22, and now IEM Krakow 2026. The next opportunity the team will have to complete the Grand Slam will be in April at IEM Rio.

Did you have Team Vitality winning IEM Krakow on your bingo card?