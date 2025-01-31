Team Vitality confirms its 2025 Valorant roster

HQ

Now that the Valorant season is back in effect, Team Vitality has confirmed the roster of players that will be representing it in the Valorant Champions Tour for the 2025 season. The squad will include three returning players but will be enhanced with two new additions, and as for what the full roster looks like, you can see that below.



Kimmie "Kicks" Lassner



Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel (IGL)



Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko



Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev



Felipe "Less" Basso



This isn't the only addition however, as Daniel "Faded" Hwang leaves TSM to join Team Vitality as their new head coach.

We'll next see Team Vitality in action in late February, when the team competes in the Bangkok Masters which kicks off on the 20th of the month.