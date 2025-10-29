Team Vitality brings on a new head of esports operations

HQ

Team Vitality is currently one of the biggest and most successful esports organisations in the world, and after a long period of dominating in scenes like Counter-Strike 2, it's now looking to continue doing so by bringing on a new head of esports operations.

The French club has brought on Till Werderman to oversee and manage its League of Legends, Valorant, Rocket League, and EA Sports FC squads, no doubt with the intention to see these become as dominant and renowned as its CS2 division.

"Excited to announce that I've joined @TeamVitality as Head of Esport Operations," explains Werderman. "I've already been working with the teams across Berlin and Paris this October and it's been a pleasure to be at such a storied organization!"

Previously, Werderman served as part of the OverActive Media family where he was tasked with directing the operations of KOI. Now he will have his hands full with a slate of different squads and rosters, all while helming the ship from Berlin.