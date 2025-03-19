Team Vitality bolsters Valorant line-up with new signing

HQ

Team Vitality is looking to improve its position in the competitive Valorant world by bolstering its roster with an all-new signing. Clément "CyvOph" Millard is joining the French team, ending his tenure with Mandatory. He will be making his debut with Team Vitality as soon as next week as part of the EMEA Stage 1 tournament, with the organisation's next match being against GiantX.

This wasn't the only signing that Team Vitality made for Valorant however, as the organisation also brought on a Ștefan "Sayonara" Mîtcu, although with a catch. He is being immediately loaned out to DVM, the team that he originally signed from, all as part of an effort to further his development as a player.

Speaking about signing both players, Team Vitality's president "Fabien "Neo" Divide said: "Securing one of France's top talents in CyvOph reinforces our identity as one of the world's leading organizations and with Sayonara joining, our roster is stronger than ever. Their skill, dedication, and synergy with the team put us in a great position for the challenges ahead. We can't wait to see them in action and for our fans to support us on this journey."

With CyvOph joining Team Vitality, it should be said that Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko is moving to the inactive roster to make room.