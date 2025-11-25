Team Vitality announces updated Valorant Champions Tour roster

HQ

The French Team Vitality has revealed its updated Valorant Champions Tour roster, a squad of players who will be representing the team in the VCT in 2026 and at the upcoming offseason tournaments too. The roster is very different, with three returning active players and a mostly new coaching staff as well.

The returning players include veteran (at this point) Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev, with Ștefan "Sayonara" Mîtcu maintaining the place he earned earlier this year too. Likewise, Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov stays with the team after joining in October. The new additions include Dawid "PROFEK" Święć and Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen who will serve as the in-game leader.

Looking at the coaching department, Gregor "PAL" Morton joins as the head coach while Benjamin "Scuttt" Hutchinson takes on strategic coaching responsibilities.

The main thing to note about this team is that Sayonara is currently too young for the VCT and will only become eligible in March when he turns 18, meaning the active roster spot will seemingly be plugged by Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel until then.

As for what Team Vitality intends to achieve with this roster, the organisation expresses that it has a clear ambition to "establish itself permanently at the top of the global esports landscape." This is something that president and co-founder Fabien "Neo" Divide explains in further depth.

"Valorant is an essential scene for us. For 2026, we wanted to build a roster combining proven leaders and promising young talent, capable of performing at the highest level, and that's exactly what we've achieved. All the stars are now aligned for us to perform."

The team will be appearing at the Project Blender tournament next week, and then in the VCT EMEA division when it returns in the New Year.