Team Vitality adds Nisqy to its LEC squad

Team Vitality has unveiled a change to its League of Legends EMEA Championship squad. The French team has decided to make a shift in its Support role, ultimately bringing on Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer to handle these duties for the foreseeable future.

Formerly known for his time at SK Gaming, Nisqy will be helping Team Vitality improve its efforts heading into the Spring Season. Granted, that shouldn't be a monumental task as the team finished the regular split proceedings in fifth with a fine 5-4 record before being eliminated immediately in the playoffs.

With this change in mind, Team Vitality's LEC team heading into the Spring Season looks like the following:



Kaan "Naak Nako" Okan



Linas "Lyncas" Nauncikas



Mateusz "Czajek" Czajka



Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság



Yasin "Nisqy" Dinçer



How far do you think this team can go?