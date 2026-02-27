Team USA ice hockey player Brady Tkachuk reacts to AI video shared by the White House: "I would never say that"

HQ

Team USA defeated Canada at the men's ice hockey gold medal match at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, and the White House posted a video on TikTok which used AI to voice over Brady Tkachuk, with the player saying "they booed our national anthem, so I had to come out and teach those maple-syrup-eating fucks a lesson. Canada, we own you little bro".

Of course, Brady never said that, and in an interview with his first NHL match for the Ottawa Senators after the Olympics, he said that "it's clearly fake, because it's not my voice, not my lips moving. I'm not in control of any of those accounts".

"I know that those words would never come out of my mouth, so I can't do anything about it. It's not what I was saying. I would never say that. It's not who I am" (via BBC).

Here's the video posted by the White House on TikTok:

Team USA players apologise to the women's team for laughing at Trump's joke

This AI video was far from the only controversy after Team USA's clean sweep in ice hockey, as the women's team also won gold. However, when Trump called the men's team, he made a sexist joke, saying that he would have to call the female team too or he "probably would be impeached".

Controversy increased when some men players laughed at Trump's joke, but the captain of the women's team Hilary Knight donwplayed the controversy on their male's counterpart, saying that there's "a genuine level of support and respect overshadows by a quick lapse".

Many of the players who laughed later apologisded, and Tkachuk's brother Matthew Tkachuk said that both teams are very close and supportive. "We love the women's team and the women's team loved us, and we're so proud that we had a clean sweep of gold medals."