Team up with a friend to get your precious egg to safety in An Eggstremely Hard Game

Summer Game Fest 2026 is turning out to be one of the best editions in the history of the event, which is celebrating its seventh anniversary this year. We say this because we haven't even reached the halfway point of the programme and we've already had a pretty solid run of major announcements that have left us all speechless, packed with tension, action and terror. And amongst all these announcements, Geoff decided to sneak in a little announcement for a Spanish indie game, which is also coming out next month: An Eggstremely Hard Game.

It's a so-called 'friendslop' game in which you and a friend play as a pair of ducks who must carry a nest containing their precious egg to safety whilst navigating completely unstable terrain. It looks like one of those Chained Together-style games where a single small mistake can ruin it for the whole team.

In any case, it looks like a brilliant concept, and we won't have to wait long to play it, as An Eggstremely Hard Game is coming to Steam next month, on 24 July. Check out the trailer below.