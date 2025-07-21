Team Spirit overcomes Team Falcons to lift Esports World Cup Dota 2 trophy

HQ

One of the biggest standalone tournaments at the Esports World Cup this year is the Dota 2 event that pitted 16 of the best teams from around the world against one another to earn a slice of a $3 million pie. This event came to a close over the weekend, meaning we now have a victor to report on.

Following a dominant finale, and a dominant playoffs bracket and overall tournament where it dropped one map across the entire event, Team Spirit has been crowned champion. The organisation overcame Team Falcons in a convincing 3-0 finale, all after it smashed through Parivision 2-0 in the semi-finals, Gaimin Gladiators 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and battered its group stage opponents of Natus Vincere, Xtreme Gaming, and Talon Esports before that by earning a 5-1 map record.

This result means that Team Spirit is heading home with $1 million in prize money plus 1,000 Club Points to use in the Club Championship. It also sets the team up as the one to beat heading into The International 2025 in September.