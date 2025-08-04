Team Spirit crowned IEM Cologne 2025 champions

HQ

It looked like Team Vitality was on track to continue its indomitable run in competitive Counter-Strike 2, as the French team had punched a direct ticket to the IEM Cologne 2025 semi-finals. However, the squad was surprisingly overcome by Mouz, leaving the trophy to be hoisted by another squad.

After a dominant finale yesterday, Team Spirit managed to defeat Mouz in a 3-0 fashion, seeing the squad claim the trophy for their own and continue a rather impressive 2025. Following winning the BLAST Bounty Spring event in January and PGL Astana in May, plus finishing second at IEM Katowice in February, now Team Spirit has been crowned IEM Cologne victor, kickstarting the squad's campaign to be an Intel Grand Slam winner.

This result has seen Team Spirit heading home with $400,000 in prize money too, and set them up as one to watch heading into the Esports World Cup later this month.