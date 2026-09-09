Team Spirit crowned BLAST Open Porto champions

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There were quite a lot of unique esports tournaments that took place over the past weekend, which is why you may have missed the Grand Final of the BLAST Open Fall 2026 tournament, also regarded as BLAST Open Porto as it was set in the Portuguese city.

As the event is now in the books, we have a victor to spotlight and this ended up being the current best team in the world, the recent winner of both PGL Astana 2026 and the Esports World Cup's Counter-Strike 2 event, the indomitable Team Spirit.

The organisation managed to dispatch Mouz in a 3-1 fashion in the BLAST Open Porto Grand Final, a result which saw Team Spirit heading home with $250,000 in prize money, and which further gives the organisation a lead in the VRS CS2 rankings.

As it is, Team Spirit has reached 2,035 points, which is well clear of the second-placed Mouz on 1,907 points. Essentially, don't expect Team Spirit to drop from the top of the VRS leaderboard anytime soon...

Looking at what's next for Team Spirit, the organisation will soon be competing in the ESL Pro League's Season 24, which we recently looked at the qualified teams for the upcoming tournament.