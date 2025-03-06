Team Spirit are the DreamLeague Season 25 champions

HQ

The competitive Dota 2 circuit really does not have any brakes. This weekend will see the PGL Wallachia Season 3 event being held, and then soon afterwards ESL One Raleigh 2025 will happen, just ahead of DreamLeague Season 26. But what about DreamLeague Season 25? Well, that came to a close recently, meaning another victor has been named.

This time Team Spirit came out on top. Following placing third in Season 24, Team Spirit managed to overcome Tundra Esports in the tight grand finale that went the distance to become a 3-2 victory. With this in mind, Team Spirit is heading home with $250,000 in prize money and a slate of ESL Pro Tour Points too, which will help in qualification for future events.

The question now is whether Team Spirit can translate this success into the big events that are happening throughout the spring.