Team Redline's Chris Lulham will be racing in the real-world this year

It's no secret that Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen lives and breathes motorsport. The famed driver routinely competes in sim-racing events during the F1 calendar season, and that is something that won't be changing in 2025, when Verstappen will be gunning for a fifth Driver's Championship.

This year, Verstappen will also be competing in the GT World Challenge events too, all as part of his new racing division Verstappen.com Racing. He will be taking on a slate of real-world GT racing events alongside Chris Lulham, who formerly was known as a sim-racer signed for the Team Redline squad, with this being his first leap into real-world racing.

Speaking about joining up with Verstappen for these GT events, Lulham mentioned: "The experience is very different with so many people at a racetrack working to support you. In a simulator, you are by yourself, focusing on your own performance. It feels fantastic to have such a big team supporting you. Driving a real car is physical, not super comparable in terms of the experience, but the technique is very similar. The main difference is, of course, the G-forces. The things I have learned with Team Redline over the past four years, we apply the same at the real racetrack. That for me has made the step very smooth. I would say it's come very naturally."

The pair will also be teaming up with young driver Harry King, with the trio sharing an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo run by 2 Seas Motorsport team in the GT World Challenge Endurance championship. Lulham will then also be pairing up with GT driver Thierry Vermeulen in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup too, where the pair will share a Ferrari 296 GT3 being run by Emil Frey Racing.